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Raising Funds for Research

Goal£1,000 GBP
Raised£2,503 GBP

Fundraiser created byCraig Paardekooper

Fundraiser funds will be received by Craig Paardekooper

Raising Funds for Research

1. LOCAL SURVEYS: The creation of Local online surveys that can be completed by any neighbour, parent or student to help them record drug effects in their family, club, classroom, church group or neighborhood block. This is grassroots collection by volunteers. These surveys will be hosted online in a public archive that is globally accessible. In this way people will have access to surveys that can act as an early warning system, independent of government data collection. This data will be publicly available for analysis and research. I have already started working on this type of survey - an example is - https://howbad.info/survey.php

2. GLOBAL REPORTING SYSTEM: The creation of a global adverse events database that will be accessible in every country, so people can report adverse events to any drug, vaccine, gene therapy, substance, herb or supplement. I have already started working on this, and am currently designing the interface and database - see - https://howbad.info/group-survey.php 

3. DRUG SEARCH ENGINES: I have already created powerful search engines for drug adverse events and vaccine adverse events. These can be found here - here - 

a) DRUG SEARCH ENGINE : https://knollfrank.github.io/HowBadIsMyBatch/SymptomsCausedByDrugs/

b) VACCINE SEARCH ENGINE : https://knollfrank.github.io/HowBadIsMyBatch/SymptomsCausedByVaccines/index.html

c) A DRUGS DATABASE : https://howbad.info/drugnames2.php

These search engines are based on US and European data. They enable people to see all drugs ranked by incidence of any symptom, and all symptoms ranked by incidence for any chosen drug. They are extremely important for avoiding drug injury and for choosing safer alternatives. I will extend my analysis to include, FAERS, Veterinary search engines and search engines for herbal medicines and supplements. This will provide users with all the herbal medicines ranked in the same way as for drugs. 

4. mRNA, DNA DATABASE: The drugs database referenced above ( https://howbad.info/drugnames2.php ) has been updated to show all mRNA, and DNA drugs currently in circulation. It also shows all drugs containing aluminium or other heavy metals, and all vaccines that are multi-valent. It will be updated with all black box warnings, customer reviews, and label analyses provided by AI.

5. WEBSITE MAINTENANCE & UPDATES: Maintaining and updating news and information on Howbad.

These activities will provide global grassroots platforms for drug surveillance and informed consent.

6. BARTERING PLATFORM: In the advent of digital ID and control, I have started work on a bartering platform. It will provide the contact details of local suppliers and be both online and offline, so people can still access it even if internet is inaccessible. 


FUNDS NEEDED

To raise money to 

1. renew web hosting £300 per year (£1 per day), 

2. provide internet access for the purpose of research and uploading information £300 per year (£1 per day)

3. provide a food budget of £300 per year (£1 per day) for the researcher 

4. provide electricity for 1 year (£100)


Results are guaranteed, as you can see from the work I have already done. Updates of work goals will be provided, and receipts of expenses, so no funds will be misplaced.

All funds received will be acknowledged on howbad.info website.

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