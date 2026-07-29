Craig medical bills

On May 1, Craig’s life was put in god's hands while he was on a mission to help a local family in need. While driving uninsured to deliver a vehicle he was involved in a devastating car accident that left him with severe injuries and no way to cover the expenses due to a forgotten car insurance payment.

Craig has always been the first to step up for others, but now he faces a long road to recovery and hundreds of thousands in medical bills. We are asking for your support to help ease this immense financial burden. Please consider donating or sharing this page to support Craig’s recovery. Every contribution helps a man who has repeatedly sacrificed everything to help others.