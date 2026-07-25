CPTSD Cold Case 'Send the Dead Home'

Help Me Continue the CPTSD Cold Case Mission

I live with Complex PTSD, dissociative amnesia, two traumatic brain injuries, diabetic foot complications, and declining eyesight. Although these disabilities have left me unable to work, I have dedicated my life to CPTSD Cold Case—a project focused on trauma education, documenting my experiences, and organizing research related to unresolved cold cases.

Your support helps fund the technology and research needed to continue this mission, including accessible computer equipment, visual-assistance software, AI research tools, website hosting, domain names, cloud storage, internet service, social media outreach, podcasts, videos, genealogy and family tree research, DNA and forensic genealogy resources, microfilm and archive searches, public-record requests, mapping, books, travel, and investigative background research.

Every donation helps preserve this work, expand public awareness, and build a documented body of information that qualified researchers, journalists, and law enforcement can independently evaluate. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story. Thank you for helping me continue this mission.