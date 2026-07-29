CPS is WORSE than ICE

CPS is the worse culprit of child trafficking for profit there is. This nation wide organization is terrorizing American families for fraudulent federal funds coming from the Social Security coffers. We must come together and expose the corruption pervasive in immigrant mislead local governments. My example is from Prince George's county Maryland absolute FRAUD against children and families at large. Gov. LiesMoore is extremely guilty for allowing a criminal to resign from a state leadership position that he should have been prosecuted and DEPORTED for. Who you may ask ? The disgraced former Maryland DHS/CPS leader Raphael Lopez.

Follow along for a Masterclass in Exposing the child trafficking for profit done by sycophant Demonic Democratic immigrants. Please stand together and help support the fight to preserve the AMERICAN FAMILY. Thank You and God speed



