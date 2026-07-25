Camp Patriot Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Donations

Welcome to Camp Patriot Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

First and foremost, Camp Patriot Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is a highly credible, mission-driven not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, officially recognized by the IRS. With our Employer Identification Number (EIN) 33-1734970, established on November 13, 2024, we are fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of integrity in serving both our community and the animals entrusted to our care.

Welcome to Camp Patriot Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, a place where animals in need find safety, love, and a second chance at life. Founded by lifelong animal lovers Nick Jongebloed and Tara Ballard, our sanctuary is more than just a rescue—it's a dream come true, a promise kept, and a commitment to providing a safe haven for animals who need it most.

At Camp Patriot, we currently care for a diverse group of rescued animals, currently including 35 dogs, 9 cats, 7 pigs, and 8 goats. Each animal has its own unique story and deserves a loving environment to heal, grow, and thrive. Our sanctuary provides that environment, offering both foster care and permanent sanctuary for animals who need long-term support.

But we can't do it alone. We need your help to continue our mission. Here's how you can support Camp Patriot and make a difference in the lives of these wonderful animals:

One-Time or Recurring Donation: Your donation goes directly toward our animal food and vet costs, which run into the thousands of dollars each month. With so many mouths to feed, every contribution counts. Whether it's a one-time gift or a monthly pledge, your support helps us keep our animals healthy and happy.

Name Plate on a Kennel: Want to leave a lasting mark on our sanctuary? Consider sponsoring a kennel with a personalized name plate. It's a beautiful way to honor a loved one, commemorate a special event, or simply show your commitment to animal welfare. Reach out for information on this!

Anything in Between: From volunteering your time to donating food and supplies, there are countless ways to get involved. Every gesture of support helps us continue our work and expand our impact.

By donating to Camp Patriot, you're not just supporting an animal rescue—you’re joining a community of compassionate individuals dedicated to making a real difference. Together, we can ensure that these animals receive the care and love they deserve.

Thank you for considering a donation to Camp Patriot Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. Your generosity fuels our mission and brings hope to the animals who call our sanctuary home.



