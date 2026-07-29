Coyote's Cleanup Campaign

Help Coyote Jeff Soar Again with Coyote's Flying Saucers Cleanup Project!

Hello, friends and patriots! We’re launching Coyote's Flying Saucers, a heartfelt cleanup mission to support one of our own—Coyote Jeff, a beloved neighbor and longtime border resident. Jeff’s a true American patriot who’s been hit hard since the pandemic and border crisis, and now we are working to get him back on his feet. His property, once a source of cosmic adventure and space age phenomenons, has become overwhelming, and we’re stepping up to help him reclaim it.

Our goal is simple but impactful: raise enough funds to rent three container dumpsters to haul away years of accumulated debris and give Jeff a fresh start. Every dollar you donate will go directly toward the dumpster rentals and cleanup effort—no fluff, just action. The dumpsters will be sourced from a local company called Daily Disposal Services so the money will stay in the Jacumba Hot Springs community and the labor will be provided pro bono from neighbors and locals. We’re aiming to raise $5000 to cover the costs and get this done right.

Coyote Jeff has spent decades standing tall for his community and his country. Now it’s our turn to stand with him. Your support—whether it’s $5, $50, or just spreading the word—will lift a burden off his shoulders and show him he’s not alone. Let’s rally together to make Coyote's Flying Saucers a success and help Jeff soar again!

Thank you for your generosity and patriotism. Together, we can make a real difference for a good man. Donate today and let’s get to work!