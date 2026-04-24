Covid Lawsuits Project aka Sue Dr Fauci

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Dr. Fauci's history of incompetence and his involvement in the funding of the Wuhan lab, along with the actions of many of his colleagues, played a significant role in this global tragedy (click here to see more). We believe that publicly available evidence shows that Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with many others who we were told to trust, withheld important information critical for providing informed consent to people who were forced to take an experimental vaccine or lose their jobs, or lose access to key infrastructure and, in some cases, even lost access to loved ones.

If you have a loved one that died as a result of the COVID virus, or if you or a loved one suffered injuries as a result of the COVID virus, the vaccine, or any of the policies that were irresponsibly forced on us all, then join us in our quest for justice. Support our GiveSendGo campaign to help fund crucial lawsuits on behalf of ordinary people who are victims of these godless fearmongers. Your contribution can help ensure that the voices of those affected are heard and that those responsible are held accountable.

We believe that publicly available facts show that officials in our own government worked shamefully to censor and discredit many professionals who raised alarms and offered credible medical treatments. Their recklessness by actively discrediting these professionals resulted in countless deaths and injuries. Thousands of scientists, doctors, and our government, who we depended on, failed to protect us all and are now working disgracefully to cover up facts and protect themselves using propaganda campaigns, censorship of free speech, and every lever of power available to them, including unleashing the darkest forces of our own taxpayer-funded security state against us.

These people will stop at nothing to protect themselves, but in the United States, we still have rights. Help us do what we already know our own government will not do—hold people accountable who are responsible for intentionally lying to us and illegally silencing dissent throughout this painful tragedy that they themselves created. It's time to seek justice for the wrongful deaths of our loved ones, the injuries caused by vaccines that were not sufficiently tested and where the risks were not transparently communicated. It’s time to seek justice for the unnecessary lockdowns on our lives without any honesty about why they were making the recommendations that they were making, and it’s time to seek justice for the harmful effects of mask mandates on our children and on the rest of us when our concerns over their effectiveness were completely ignored.

Join us in our quest for justice. Support our GiveSendGo campaign to help fund crucial lawsuits on behalf of people just like you. Your contribution can help ensure that the voices of those affected are heard and that those responsible are held accountable and that our leaders never abuse our trust again.

Share your story. Stand with us. Together, we can make a difference. Please contribute today. And sign up with us at: https://covidlawsuit.pro/