COVID-19 Victim Hearing in Washington DC

I am raising funds to travel to Washington DC for a COVID-19 roundtable event on September 28th, 2026. American citizens who have been affected by the loss of family members due to COVID-19 have been invited to attend and share their stories about how hospital protocols impacted them. I lost my husband, and the father of my six children, on December 26th, 2021.





The COVID-19 victims' families have been waiting for nearly 5 years for this important opportunity to be part of a conversation about what happened during the pandemic and to speak about my family's experience. Your prayers and/or financial support would help me get there and participate in this event. Thank you for standing with me.





Sincerely,

Casey 🎀