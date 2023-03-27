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COVID-19 Victim Hearing in Washington DC

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$330 USD

Fundraiser created byCasey Valverde

Fundraiser funds will be received by Casey Valverde

COVID-19 Victim Hearing in Washington DC

I am raising funds to travel to Washington DC for a COVID-19 roundtable event on September 28th, 2026. American citizens who have been affected by the loss of family members due to COVID-19 have been invited to attend and share their stories about how hospital protocols impacted them. I lost my husband, and the father of my six children, on December 26th, 2021.


The COVID-19 victims' families have been waiting for nearly 5 years for this important opportunity to be part of a conversation about what happened during the pandemic and to speak about my family's experience. Your prayers and/or financial support would help me get there and participate in this event. Thank you for standing with me.


Sincerely,

Casey 🎀

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