Cove’s Open Heart Surgery (VSD)

As some of you know, our sweet Cove will be traveling to Orlando the week of July 6th for open heart surgery to repair his VSD.





For those who may not know, a VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) is a hole in the wall of the heart that separates the two lower chambers (the left and right ventricles). This opening allows oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood to mix, causing the heart and lungs to work much harder than they should causing him to burn through calories and now allowing him to gain weight. While some VSDs can close on their own, our little boy's defect is significant enough that surgery is necessary to give him the healthy future he deserves.





Open heart surgery is a major procedure, especially for a six month old. During surgery, doctors will repair the hole in his heart so it can function properly. Although we have complete faith in God and in his medical team, the thought of handing our baby over for such a serious operation is incredibly overwhelming and emotional.





Recovery will take time. After surgery, he will spend time in the hospital as his little body heals, and there will be weeks of rest, follow-up appointments, and adjusting to a new normal as he regains his strength. The doctors told us to plan for a 2-3 week stay after the procedure. We know there may be difficult days ahead, but we are holding onto hope and trusting that this surgery will give him the chance to grow, thrive, and live a healthy life.





As we prepare for this journey, we are asking for all the prayers, hugs, love, and support you can send our way. Please keep our sweet boy, his surgeons, nurses, and our entire family in your thoughts and prayers during the week of July 6th and throughout his recovery.





Many of you have asked how you can help. If you feel led to support our family financially during this time, we have created this account to help offset travel, medical, and lodging expenses. Please know that your prayers and support mean just as much to us.





Thank you for loving our family and walking alongside us during this season. ❤️



