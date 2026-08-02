Covering the Cost of a Spiritual Assignment

We have been on a deliberate spiritual assignment from God. We have just completed our first deliverance. We want to continue removing generational darkness from other family members who carry gifts from the Holy Spirit as described in 1 Corinthians 12, gifts that have been suppressed and blocked. We are a husband and wife with two sons, each with different and complementary gifts, operating as a family on this assignment together. This is only the first phase of a larger mission.





During this assignment our finances have been significantly suppressed. We believe this is directly connected to the nature of the work we are doing and what we are called to build. We are not deterred, but we need support to continue.





We have also launched BrighterPlace.com, a scripture-based resource built by followers of Christ to answer the questions most people never get answered: where demons come from, how generational spiritual patterns operate through family lines, what Jesus actually taught his followers to do, and why the spiritual and physical world were never meant to be separate. Jesus directed his followers to preach the gospel, heal the sick, and cast out demons (Matthew 10:8, Mark 16:17). We take all three seriously. Plain language, grounded in the text, no denominational agenda.





We are also building a global prayer watch map, a real-time tool showing active intercessors worldwide, with a visual band marking the 3-6 AM watch hours moving across the earth. No city passes through those hours uncovered.





Your support funds the mission: reach as many people as possible and turn hearts toward Christ before He returns.