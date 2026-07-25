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Covered in Prayer: Mac’s Healing Fund

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$7,827 USD

Fundraiser created byMarcae Hilton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Macrae Dowd

Covered in Prayer: Mac’s Healing Fund

Our mighty Mac, fun, strong, and resilient, has been bravely battling Hirschsprung’s disease since the beginning of his life.


After exhausting every option available to Mac in Oklahoma, Macrae and Justin learned there are no specialists here with the expertise needed for Mac’s complex case. They are incredibly grateful to have found hope at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio, where Dr. Wood, a specialist in pediatric colorectal conditions, has agreed to take on Mac’s care.


This opportunity gives them hope, but it also comes with unexpected financial challenges. After already completing one trip to Ohio, they unexpectedly received the news that Mac will need two more separate trips for more appointments, specialized testing, and potential surgeries, creating expenses they simply hadn’t planned for. The funds raised will go directly toward travel, lodging, meals, and medical expenses associated with getting Mac the specialized care he needs.


As a family, Justin and Macrae budget carefully every month and do everything they can to provide for their children. Asking for help is not something that comes easily to them, but this is one of those moments when they simply can’t do it alone.


If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, you’ll be helping ease the financial burden so they can focus on what matters most: getting Mac the best possible care and giving him the healthiest future.


If you’re unable to donate, sharing Mac’s story with your family and friends would mean just as much. Prayers for Mac and the whole Dowd family during this strenuous time is more than appreciated.


Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and for being part of Mac’s journey. Every act of support brings Mac one step closer to getting him the care he deserves.

Prayer Request:

  1. For the ongoing home medical treatments to successfully decompress his colon, which would enable Mac to avoid an ileostomy surgery.
  2. Peace of mind over Mac during the daily colon irrigations.
  3. Peace of mind for Mac during the colon function test on his next trip. He has to be admitted to the hospital for this test and he does not respond well in the hospital because of previous medical trauma.
  4. A good report and healthy colon result from the next test.
  5. Wisdom for the surgeon and doctors for helping Mac become completely and totally healthy.
  6. No complications from any procedures or surgeries.
  7. Safe travels for the family.
  8. Peace of mind over the three other boys - Milo, Benaiah, and Micah - as they navigate Mac and mommy being gone and in the hospital.
  9. Peace of mind over Justin and Macrae. It has been a long three years and they understandably grow weary at times.
  10. Mac to have total and complete healing! ❤️‍🩹


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