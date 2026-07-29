As many of you know, July 5th marks one year since we lost my beautiful niece, Courtney Speelman.





When Courtney passed away, I was unfortunately unable to make it to Florida for her funeral. Missing the opportunity to say goodbye and be with my family during that difficult time has weighed heavily on my heart.





This year, our family will be gathering at Courtney’s Cottage for a memorial celebration and to continue building the “Turning Graves into Gardens” memorial garden in her honor. Being there to remember Courtney, support my family, and help create this special place of healing and remembrance means more to me than I can put into words.





Because of the costs associated with traveling from Ohio to Florida, I have created a GoFundMe to help cover gas, food, and travel expenses. Any amount, no matter how small, would be deeply appreciated and would help me be present for this important day.





I will also be collecting garden and memorial donations to take with me to Florida for Courtney’s memorial garden. Flowers, garden décor, wind chimes, stepping stones, statues, plants, and other meaningful items will be welcomed and cherished.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this post and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to me.





Thank you for helping me honor Courtney’s memory and support a project that will bring comfort, beauty, and healing to so many for years to come.



