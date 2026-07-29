Courtneys Journey Home





After years of military service, building a life in another state, and navigating the challenges that came with marriage, divorce, and raising my son, I’ve realized how much precious time and so many important moments with my family I’ve missed. As a disabled combat veteran, my greatest goal now is simply to make it back home to be closer to the people who love and support us most.

This transition has been far more difficult financially and emotionally than I expected. I am doing everything I can to relocate without having to abandon the belongings I worked so hard to provide for myself and my son over the years. Every piece of support, whether through donations, sharing this campaign, or words of encouragement, helps bring us one step closer to home, healing, stability, and a fresh start surrounded by family.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping a veteran father rebuild a life rooted in love, support, and community.