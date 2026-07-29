Coulpe in need of help

Hello my name is Hilda and iam reaching out to u all u see we are rising money to get two electric scooter to get us around about two years ago I was rushed to the hospital fighting for my life u see i had a heartattack and kidney stones I was going into shock a infection was aready going threw my body they did not know if i would make it the frist 48 hrs i had 4 surgery and iam in need of another one well two weeks ago I went to the doctor and found out i have liver damage and need to do more lab test tge problem is we have no ride and sometimes we have no money to catch a ride abd the places that say they will give u rides dont we walk 3 to 7 miles a day iam 58 years old i het tried and sick alot even niw with the heat and if we could reach our goal we coukd make money getting a job because mist jobs are also to far ir we could do door dash deliver food ans maje tips so we coukd pay our bills and dog food for our four furbabies its been really hard for us so we are praying u all can help us and help to give me more time to enjoy my life with my grand babies and my pets thank u all