Could definitely use a Blessing!!

Hello, my name is Brooke J, im 40 years old and im coming on hear to ask for this amount for 2 things. The first being for me to get a headstone for my father he died in 2022. The second part it to help me get my license back. I am a grateful recovering addict over 3 years now i need some help picking up the pieces. Also, i had gallbladder surgery may 11 so im still healing and trying to get back to work since i havent worked over a month please anything helps!!