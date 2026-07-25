Costa Rica Mission Trip - Aaron Shaw

This summer, I have the incredible privilege of joining a short-term mission team from Cedar Point Church as we travel to Costa Rica to partner with Rice and Beans Ministries (RABMIN).

RABMIN's mission is simple but powerful: "To meet people where they are, share the love of Christ, and give them hope that does not disappoint." That's exactly what we'll be doing—coming alongside this ministry to serve local families, build relationships, and point people to the hope found in Jesus.

From July 18–25, 2026, our team will be distributing food, praying with families, encouraging local churches, and sharing the Gospel in everyday, personal ways. I believe this trip will be life-changing—not just for those we serve, but for each of us going.

The beneficiary of this fundraiser is Brian Key, the Executive Pastor at Cedar Point Church. As the church representative overseeing the mission trip and its finances, Brian will receive and manage the funds on behalf of our mission team.

All donations will be used specifically to help cover my mission trip expenses, including airfare, lodging, transportation, meals, ministry supplies, and other costs directly related to serving in Costa Rica. Funds received by Brian through Cedar Point Church will be applied directly toward my mission trip expenses.

Thank you for considering supporting this opportunity. Your generosity allows our team to serve others, share the love of Christ, and partner with the work God is already doing in Costa Rica. Every prayer and every gift makes a difference.



