Missions Trip to Costa Rica Summer 2026

Hello friends & family! I have exciting news to share: I’m traveling to Costa Rica for my first missions’ trip!

I’ll be partnering with 6:8 Ministries in Alejuelita and Horquetas to provide food for the homeless and families and shoes for needy children. While serving in these communities, I’ll be sharing God’s love in word and action, as living proof of God’s goodness. This will be a life-changing experience for me and for those God leads me to connect with.

While I'm asking for prayers and well wishes as I embark on this journey, I’m also in need of financial support to make this trip possible. 100% of the donations will go towards the missions trip and shoes for the children and allow me to shine the light of Jesus into communities in need. Any and all donations would be much appreciated.

I’m grateful for your support to make this trip a reality, not only for me but for everyone whose lives will be touched by our visit and God’s work through us.

I’m looking forward to this amazing opportunity to serve others in faith and love and to share the stories of God’s goodness when I return.

Thanks in advance for your support and generosity!

Lynn