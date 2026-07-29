Costa Rica Missions Trip

Hi friends,

On June 29, 2026, Covenant Fellowship Church is sending a team to Playa Azul, Costa Rica on a mission trip to partner with Iglesia Biblical. I am very excited to be a part of this team!

2026 marks the sixth straight year Covenant Fellowship has sent at least one missions trip a year to the west coast of Costa Rica to serve the church in Playa Azul. We have expanded over the years to include people from other Sovereign Grace churches, and care for the church plant in Jaco.

This year, we will be based and housed at the church and Christian Camp in Playa Azul, but the majority of the work will be in Jaco, a town 30 minutes south. Planted in 2024 out of the congregation at Playa Azul, this church is moving to a new building. This building needs to be further fitted for church use, as it is currently more like a warehouse. "Chespi" Sandoval, an ordained elder in Sovereign Grace and the senior pastor there, would love for the church to have a few smaller rooms carved out of the overall footprint for multi-purpose meeting space. The church would also like to have a coffee bar to serve the people there and also potentially provide income for the church. Chespi also desires to serve the surrounding community and has developed a relationship with an orphanage nearby. They would also love it if we could help provide an entertaining and relational context for those kids in the late afternoons, the week we are there, something like a VBS!

Thank you so much for taking the time to read about this trip and for supporting our team in through prayer and encouragement. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve, and I’m excited to see how the Lord uses this week to strengthen His church and bless the community in Jaco.



