Costa Rica Missions Funding Emma Franzo

This summer, I have the privilege of serving in Costa Rica with Salt and Light Ministries. We will be building a house for a family in need, as well as visiting a local school and church community.





The work we will be doing is going to provide immensely for a family, but the heart behind doing missions is more than being generous: it’s about presenting the love of Jesus Christ to every person through action. James 1:22 says to be “doers of the word, and not hearers only” because, as ambassadors for Jesus, we are to live out our faith.





I could not be more excited to follow the Lord’s calling to love our neighbors and make disciples of all the nations. I am praying that the Lord would use this trip mightily and impact so many lives! Funds will go towards housing, transportation, building materials, and other necessities. I am so grateful for whatever support you can give—monetary donations, prayer, or encouragement! Thank you in advance for supporting me on this mission!