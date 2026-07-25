Costa Rica Missions Funding Cailyn Franzo

Hello! My name is Cailyn Franzo, and I am going on a mission trip to Costa Rica through Salt and Light Ministries this July 2026! We will be building a home for a local family and prayerfully bless the community in other ways as well!





“Jesus said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”

‭‭Matthew‬ ‭22‬:‭37‬-‭39‬ ‭





We are called to love our neighbors, whether they are right next door or thousands of miles away. I am so thankful God has given me this opportunity to love others in a new way.





Please join me in loving our neighbors in Costa Rica! I am so thankful for your support in any way you can give!