Costa Rica Mission Trip

For a while now, I have had a yearning on my heart to do another short-term mission trip, but didn’t have the courage to step up and find one. Until a month ago when a woman named Amy Rice, who organized the last mission trip I went on, reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in joining a team she organizes annually to go to Costa Rica. After prayer, I felt that this was God’s prompting that it is time to go. The team Amy is organizing partners with Experience Costa Rica to work on construction projects in Lafortuna, Costa Rica. The team has worked on multiple different projects such as finish work, framing, painting, etc. on new classrooms that are used to teach children English. These spaces bless the teachers who otherwise would not have a space of their own for all of their materials. They also bless the children in these poor communities as learning English strengthens their chances at getting better and higher paying jobs in a tourism driven economy.