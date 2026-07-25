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Costa Rica Mission Trip

Goal$2,300 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created byChris Resseguie

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chris Resseguie

Costa Rica Mission Trip

I am embarking on a mission trip February 7th-14th to Costa Rica. This is my first mission trip! My journey in faith started about 7 months ago when my girlfriend, Rachel, invited me to church and it has been life changing ever since. God has been working in ways that I never knew were possible and gracing me with opportunities such as this mission trip. The team I am going with partners with Experience Costa Rica to work on construction projects in La Fortuna, Costa Rica. This team has worked on many different projects, building and restoring classrooms that are used to teach children English. The space blesses teachers with a space of their own to teach and grow the next generation in their community. They also bless the children in the community as learning English strengthens their chances for better, higher paying jobs in a tourism driven economy.


I am hoping you will partner with me as I partner with God to bring better opportunities to the people and children of Costa Rica. First, this trip is not free, and I am hoping to support raise all of my funds for this trip. If you are able and willing to support financially, I need to raise about $2,300 to fully fund the trip. I am asking you consider giving $100 or $200 to help support me. Second, prayer is always a necessity. Pray that God will provide the financial support I need to go. Pray for myself, that I will stay healthy and that God will use me to share his grace and sacrifice with those I meet. Pray for the people we come in contact with and that there will be at least one soul that will be forever saved. Pray for the whole team, for safe travels and everything else in between.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for anything and everything you are able to contribute to this trip. Whether that be through prayer and/or finances.

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