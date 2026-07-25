Costa Rica Mission Trip Funding

God has opened the door for me to serve on a mission trip to Costa Rica with Salt and Light Ministries. Our team will be building a home for a family in need while serving a local school and church community, sharing the love of Jesus through both our words and our actions.

As a last-minute addition to the team, I’m trusting God to provide the $2,000 needed to make this trip possible. Every donation will help cover travel, lodging, ministry expenses, and building materials.

Thank you for your generosity and prayers as I answer God’s call to go and serve!



