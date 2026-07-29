Costa Rica Internship

This summer, I (Carissa) will be going to Sojourn Christian School International in San José, Costa Rica! I will engage in a 9-week internship, teaching various subjects to students of all grades. The funds will go towards transportation costs and paying my host family. Any leftover will go to the school! I appreciate your generosity!





*My mother Jennifer Pollock is the one receiving the funds to a specific missionary account, which she will use to pay for me*





Please refer to my emailed letter for specific prayer requests. Thank you so much!