Austin Franco doxxed by Jewish business leaders

Cornell student Austin Franco was doxxed by Jewish business leaders after explaining that he “didn’t want to work for a Jew,” claiming his experiences with Jews were not “pleasant,” after a NYC startup he had applied to reached out to him three times. After one of the n, posted Franco’s reply with his last name blocked out, Franco was quickly identified. Einhorn said he did not “want to ruin his life,” but wanted to “raise awareness” of antisemitism. Franco, in a now-deleted post, said that in his personal and professional experiences, Jews were tribalistic and vengeful, and tended to ruin and bully others who opposed them. Franco stated, “I am sure that if you indicated you didn’t want to work for someone who was White or Christian this would not have blown up…” Franco claimed that the actions by Einhorn and the Jewish community, posting his reply, doxxing him, and then trying to investigate and uproot his personal life, vindicated his concerns that Jews do not work with others politely.