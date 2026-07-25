Help Make Delilah Corley Headstone a Reality!

🌾💖 Calling on all Corley's to help us make the Corley Cemetery even better and honor Delilah Corley wife to Jonathan Cheatham Corley and mother to: Bryant, Martha, Eliza, Luke, Tempe, Richard, Jonathan, Henry, Benjamin, Nancy, Caniel, Andrew & Francis her 13 children and what we call the 12 Tribes.

I remember standing in front of Jonathan Cheatham Corley's original headstone years ago and was broken and not readable. We raised funds for his headstone and it looks incredible. But now we're here again to honor another cherished soul and the mother to thousands of Corley's.



🤝💖 Your contribution isn't just about money; it's an investment into the tapestry of life that weaves together our past and present, shaping our future. Every dollar counts, whether you can give $10 or $25 or more if you can — every donation fuels hope and keeps stories like Delilah's alive in these hallowed grounds.

Thank you from Christian (913-481-4456), Crystal, Tina, Linda, Paul and All Corley's