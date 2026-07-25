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COR Community Expansion

Goal$320,000 USD
Raised$1,625 USD

Fundraiser created byMunir Bahar

Fundraiser funds will be received by COR Community Inc

COR Community Expansion

COR COMMUNITY: IMPROVING HEALTH OUTCOMES AND WORK OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOUNG MEN 

We are pleased to announce the launch of a private initiative designed to enhance the physical and mental well-being of young men, while simultaneously improving their job readiness skills. 

With the funds obtained, we will be able to operate four exemplary programs over the course of one year, thereby positively impacting the lives of at least 100 young men aged 14 to 19. Together, we have the opportunity to create a significant and meaningful difference in our community.

Welcome to the COR Community! For over 23 years, we have proudly led the way in developing impactful, community-based interventions that support the safety and health of children. Our commitment to fostering positive change has allowed us to refine our expertise in creating cost-effective programs that genuinely meet the needs of our community. By effectively utilizing both time and resources, we ensure that our initiatives maximize value and create lasting positive effects in the lives of those we serve. Join us in our mission to empower and uplift our community!

As we confront the alarming abuse of financial resources stemming from political corruption, we simultaneously witness the alarming neglect of the very communities and institutions designed to meet the needs of the people.

Today, we are poised to take our organization, COR Community, to the next level. Our vision is to evolve into a permanent institution dedicated to serving our community for generations to come. But we cannot do it alone – we need your support. Our history shows that even a fraction of what is squandered in the political arena can yield tremendous results when directed toward meaningful community action.

Our fundraising goal is set at $320,000, a vital target that ensures the successful operation of our four impactful programs for an entire year. This funding will not only cover the essential resources needed to sustain our initiatives but also provide the necessary support for our dedicated operating staff. Through these programs, we aim to enrich the lives of 100 young participants, empowering them with valuable skills and experiences that will shape their futures.

We are the solution that communities need. We are the ones on the ground, driving change. With your partnership, we can empower even more young people to step up and create a future defined by service and commitment to our community.


To learn more about COR Community - visit our website at www.corcommunity.com  


Thank you for investing into our future. 

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