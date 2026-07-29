Cora coming home

On Friday my 1yo Black Mouth Curr was hit in the road. She thankfully only walked away with a broken jaw and a few scrapes, and did not have any internal or brain injuries. The vet was able to reset her Jaw and muzzle her. She is currently at the medical animal clinic on Crill Ave. By burger King in Palatka FL. Her name is Cora and my name is Chelsea Thomas Mock. Her bill is $1500 and there is no way our family can afford that right now. I'm asking for any help we can get to be able to bring her home after observation. Thank you to anyone that can and is willing to help! God bless you!