Cops Family In Need of Help

The Bruno Family is in need of monetary assistance! Sgt. Marco Bruno is a 15-year veteran of the Woodbridge Police Department in New Jersey, and a former United States Marine with service in Iraq. He was unfortunately involved in an officer involved shooting and is currently suspended without pay from the department.





While Marco is as tough as they come, his wife, Caley, children, Eva (9), Lola (7), and Leo (4) will bear the brunt of his suspension. As Marco looks for secondary work, his bank account continues to be depleted with mortgage payments, property taxes, groceries, and other daily life expenses. Our goal is to temporarily provide for his wife and kids until Marco can get back up on his feet.





Marco has no previous major discipline, was assigned to the Detective Bureau and was a longtime member of the Special Operations Team prior to being promoted to Sergeant.





Please consider donating to allow Caley and their three beautiful children to continue to maintain a reasonable standard of living during these trying times.





This GiveSendGo campaign was started and authorized by the police union Marco belongs to, Woodbridge PBA/SOA Local #38.