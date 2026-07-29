Cooper’s Toofers

Hey! My name is Cooper. I’m a seven-year-old, 4lb Teacup Yorkie with severe periodontal disease. The vet says I have to have all of my teeth out so they don’t make me very sick and they are sending me for speciality care. My mommy needs all the help she can get as this is a very expensive procedure because I am so tiny and delicate. Any help you can send her would be greatly appreciated. The trips back-and-forth to have my injections until we can raise enough for the surgery are getting expensive. Anything you can give will be greatly appreciated.





Love,

Cooper & Mommy