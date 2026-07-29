Single Mom & son was in hospital for two weeks

On Saturday May 16 my world was sent upside down. I was at work; and got a call from my ex husband that Cooper was unconscious. He had to be intubated and then was in the ICU. We did not know what the outcome would be and it was so scary. Then he graduated ICU and was diagnosed with epilepsy. Everything was great with recovery then his knee swelled up to where he could not walk. Turns out there is an infection and now is antibiotics for that and could possibly need surgery. I’ve already missed a whole week of work, and could be missing another. As a single mom who lives check to check I don’t know how I am going to pay the bills and recover from all of this financially. Asking for prayers more than anything. I’m just stressed on how I will pay insurance, groceries, gas and everything else once we are out. Plus I’ve been having to pay for all my meals here at the hospital. He just tested positive for Lyme disease & was extended an additional 5 days in the hospital. Two weeks of no pay really put me behind and I am still trying to catch up and my car now needs new tires and bills are piling up. I have a job and I work but it is not enough. Even a dollar or two would go a long way.