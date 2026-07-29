Console the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Billboards to honor the Sacred Heart in June

Dear Faithful Friends,

It is with great joy and hope that I write to you for the fourth year to invite you on this billboard campaign to console, honor, love, and make reparation publicly to the most Sacred Heart of Jesus during the month of June (feast this year - June 12th). It is a chance to counteract homosexual "pride" month and the many blasphemies that are being promoted all over our country. This is such a grace and blessing to be able to use this medium in our chaotic times for this purpose while praying that it touch and convert many who see it.

Let us do something for Our Lord and console Him together. Many have expressed interest and billboards are going up all over the country. We need one in Virginia. Each year this campaign has grown tremendously and I want to be a part of it and make it happen but I need your help. Please pray for its success and spread the news. Thank you and may God reward you for your prayers and donations. Promises of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the devotion of the nine First Fridays Devotion below as well as some articles about the campaigns beginnings.

First year: We raised $6,400 and put up 3 billboards

Second year: We raised $1200 and put up one billboard

Third year: We raised $1500 and one billboard (pictured above)

With love in the Sacred Heart,

Tony and Therese Castle

https://americaneedsfatima.org/prayers/the-nine-first-friday-devotion

Three articles on the spread of these billboards! So encouraging!

https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/headline-news-around-the-world/item/6654-catholics-in-fl-remind-all-that-june-is-the-month-of-the-sacred-heart-period

https://americaneedsfatima.org/news/billboards-proclaim-june-belongs-to-the-sacred-heart-of-jesus

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholics-place-billboards-in-florida-dedicated-to-the-sacred-heart-of-jesus-in-june/



