Your donation helps support Conservative Ladies of America and our efforts to impact conservative policy making in Washington state. Our mission is to ENCOURAGE, EMPOWER, EQUIP and EDUCATE Washington citizens about the laws that are being made and how they impact them and most importantly, to inspire people to stand up, speak up and take action to save our state. We support conservative policies and we oppose radical left legislation that is destroying our country, our families and our children. We can't do this without your support. Thank you!





*Conservative Ladies of Washington is a 501c4 nonprofit organization. Donations are not tax deductible.