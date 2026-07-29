Conistiraction Of Ifa Waqara church

FUNDING REQUEST LETTER

Dear El Bethel Evangelical Mission International Team,

Grace and peace to you in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

We respectfully submit this request for partnership in a transformative church development project in Ethiopia.

My name is Prophet Diriba Deresa, Founder and Coordinator of IFA Waqara International Christian Church (Waldaa Kiristaanaa Ifa Waaqara Idil Addunyaa).

Our ministry is a growing Evangelical church committed to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and serving the spiritual and social needs of the community.

We are currently planning to construct a Ground + Five (G+5) multi-purpose church building in West Shoa Zone, Ambo, Oromia, Ethiopia. This facility is designed to address the urgent shortage of worship space and to expand our ministry outreach.

The proposed building will include:

A main worship hall

Prayer and counseling rooms

Youth and children’s ministry spaces

Administrative offices

Community service areas

This project will serve not only the church congregation but also the wider community by providing spiritual guidance, social support, and development programs.

We therefore humbly request your financial and/or material support to help us bring this vision to completion. We are fully prepared to provide any additional documentation required for verification and partnership purposes.

We sincerely believe that your support will have a lasting impact on many lives.

Thank you for your time, consideration, and partnership in advancing God’s Kingdom.

Sincerely,

Prophet Diriba Deresa

Founder & Coordinator

IFA Waqara International Christian Church

Phone: +251921191455

Email: diriba2012deresa@gmail.com

Location: West Shoa Zone, Ambo, Oromia, Ethiopia