Computer for students in a remote area

Ms. Irene G. Pulas

Bilis, Burgos, La Union

San Fernando City, 2510

pulasirene5@gmail.com

09622535103

April 21, 2026

Dear Sir/Ma’am,

Greetings of peace.

We respectfully express our intent to enhance the learning resources of the pupils at Delles Integrated School through the acquisition of a computer unit to support their academic activities.

In today’s educational environment, access to technology is essential for effective learning and skill development. However, our learners currently have limited access, as we rely on only one personal laptop shared among the class.

While we are not conducting any formal solicitation, we humbly welcome any voluntary support—whether monetary or in the form of a computer unit—to help address this need. Any assistance will be used solely for the benefit of the learners, with full transparency and accountability.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We remain hopeful for your support in this meaningful initiative.

Respectfully yours,

Ms. Irene G. Pulas

Teacher 1

Delles Integrated School