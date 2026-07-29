Computer for Education

My best friend has always worked incredibly hard in his classes, especially when it comes to Photoshop and video editing. Unfortunately, he doesn't have a computer at home, which means he has to rely on limited school resources to complete his assignments. This often leads to long nights and days spent trying to finish projects that would be much easier with the right tools. Despite these challenges, he never complains and always gives his best effort. Recently, it's become clear that having a computer at home would make a huge difference for him. Not only would it help him keep up with his Photoshop and video editing classes, but it would also allow him to do research, study more efficiently, and reduce the stress that comes with falling behind. He's never had a gaming console or computer of his own, so this would be a truly special gift—one that could open up new opportunities for learning and creativity. The funds rais