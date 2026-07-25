ComPoHi Needs Teeth

Hi everyone! Beloved, I have been trying to replace my upper and lower partials since January of 2026. My stand up Comedy is a bright light in a sometimes lonely world 🌎. I am taking care of two teenagers that needed a place to stay and it has stretched my monthly expenses above and beyond:; God has been faithful! Someone suggested on social media that I try to raise money to replace my teeth so here I am. I need to hit the stage with a full set of teeth so I can continue my God given mission to unite humanity through laughter -the best medicine 💊... please give whatever you can and at the end I will post a receipt to confirm my NEW TEETH PURCHASE. Thank you and God bless you!