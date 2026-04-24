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Completing my last year of medical education

Goal₺2,330,850 TRY
Raised₺0 TRY

Fundraiser created byMedical Student

Completing my last year of medical education

It is my final year of medical school, and after five years of hard work and sacrifice, I am closer than ever to achieving my dream of becoming a doctor.


Throughout my studies, I have lived away from my family and home, dedicating myself fully to my education despite significant financial challenges. Today, I am facing the greatest obstacle yet: I have only two months to pay a total of $50,000 in outstanding tuition and fees.


The growing financial burden and increasing debt threaten to undo everything I have worked so hard for over the past five years. I cannot bear the thought of losing the opportunity to graduate because of financial hardship after coming this far.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, would bring me one step closer to completing my medical education and beginning my career as a physician. Your kindness and generosity would not only help me finish my journey but also make a lasting difference in my life and in the lives of the patients I hope to serve in the future.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you are able to provide. It means more than words can express.


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