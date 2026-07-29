CAMPAIGN TITLE:

`Complete Yelwa Agricultural Training Center - Train 2,000 Farmers & Widows in Sardauna LGA`





CAMPAIGN STORY:





We have the land. We have the foundation. We need your help to raise the roof.





I am Bishop Titilayo Melody Adekunle, founder of Melody Wonderful Revival Ministries Worldwide a CAC-registered church serving 12 villages in Yelwa, Sardauna LGA, Taraba State, Nigeria.





THE CRISIS:

For 30 years, our widows and young farmers in Yelwa have lived on less than $1 per day. No skills. No jobs. No hope. During planting season, families starve because they cannot process their own crops.





WHAT WE’VE ALREADY DONE:

1. Community donated land– 6 plots legally transferred to the Ministry via Deed of Gift. Value: $8,500.

2. Local Government support – Sardauna LGA Chairman issued official letter endorsing this project.

3. Foundation completed – We used local labor and funds to pour the concrete foundation for the Agricultural Training Center. Photos below.

4. CAC Registration– We are legally registered with Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigeria.





THE VISION: Yelwa Agricultural Transformation Center

This 1-story building will train 2,000+ farmers and widows yearly in:

- Crop processing– Turn cassava to garri, maize to flour

- Poultry & fish farming – Start small businesses with 50 birds or 1 pond

- Vocational skills– Tailoring, soap making, computer training for youth

- Faith & character – Weekly discipleship for community leaders





WHY $20,000 [$27.2 Million Naira]?

We’ve done the hard part. Your donation finishes the building:

Item. Cost USD Cost Naira

Roofing sheets + timber $6,000 ₦8,160,000

Cement + blocks for walls $5,000 ₦6,800,000

Doors, windows, plastering $4,000 ₦5,440,000

Training equipment start-up $3,000 ₦4,080,000

Electrical + plumbing $2,000 (₦2,720,000)

TOTAL: $20,000 (₦27,200,000)

100% OF YOUR DONATION BUILDS.I take no salary. Local volunteers provide labor.





TIMELINE:

- Day 1-30: Roof + walls completed once funded

- Day 31-60: First 100 widows begin training

Month 3: First harvest from training farm sold in Gembu market





ACCOUNTABILITY:

1. Weekly photo updates posted here on GiveSendGo

2. Local oversight by Sardauna LGA officials

3. CAC-registered – All funds go to Ministry bank account in Nigeria

4. WhatsApp contact +23470384712 for any questions





WILL YOU HELP US RAISE THE ROOF?

$50 buys 2 roofing sheets.

$200 trains 1 widow for 3 months.

$1,000 completes one classroom.

$5,000 names you on the “Founders Wall” inside the Center.





The foundation is laid. The people are waiting. We cannot stop now.





“Give, and it will be given to you...” Luke 6:38





Donate today. Share this campaign. Be part of Yelwa’s transformation.





God bless you,

Bishop Titilayo Melody Adekunle

Melody Wonderful Revival Ministries Worldwide

Yelwa, Sardauna LGA, Taraba State, Nigeria

WhatsApp: +23470384712

PHOTOS UPLOAD WITH STORY:

1. Elders at the foundation in Yelwa

2. CAC Certificate crop out personal address

3. Crop out witness phone numbers

4.Widows/farmers waiting for training – faces smiling