Complete Miracle Church Mission Building in Malawi

Greetings from Miracle Church Mission in Bangwe, Blantyre, Malawi. We are reaching out with a humble request for your support toward the completion of our church building project.





Our church building project was started several years ago with faith, sacrifice, and the commitment of our church members and community. The building is already underway, we have an existing structure, photographs, videos, and supporting evidence documenting the progress.





Today, we are asking individuals, churches, organizations, businesses, and friends around the world to help us take this project across the finish line. Your support would mean so much as we work to complete this permanent place of worship for our congregation and community.





Thank you for standing with us.