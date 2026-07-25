Competitive Cheer For Zayda

Hello,

My name is Trinity, and I’m reaching out to ask for help in donating to my 8-year-old daughter Zayda as she continues her journey in competitive cheer.

This was her very first year, and she exceeded every expectation. She even had the opportunity to double team with an older team, and one team finished their season undefeated. Cheer has quickly become something she truly loves and takes pride in.

More than just a sport, cheer has also helped her stay connected to the memory of her aunt, who passed away last year and was once a cheerleader herself. Being able to continue cheering means so much to her and our family.

As many know, competitive cheer can become expensive with tuition, uniforms, travel, competition fees, and training costs. We are currently looking for anyone willing to help support her upcoming season through sponsorship or donations of any amount.

In return, we would love to support and promote your business on social media, at events, and within our community whenever possible.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this message and support young athletes in our community. Even sharing this message means a lot to us.

Sincerely,

Trinity Richardson



