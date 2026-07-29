Compassion Needed

Life can change unexpectedly, and lately I’ve been facing serious health challenges that have affected nearly every part of my daily life. Between ongoing medical issues, treatments, appointments, and the emotional toll of trying to stay strong through it all, I am struggling to keep up financially while focusing on my recovery and well-being.





I am humbly asking for support to help me reach a monthly goal of $2,000 to cover essential living expenses, medical-related costs, transportation, prescriptions, utilities, groceries, and basic necessities during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings relief and allows me to focus more on healing instead of worrying about how I will make ends meet.





Asking for help is not easy for me, but I believe in the kindness and compassion of others. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with friends, family, or on social media would mean just as much.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, encouragement, generosity, and support during one of the hardest seasons of my life.