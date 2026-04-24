Show love and compassion is stronger than hate. Proud father of 3 whose only dream is to call a home his own. Something to pass on to my kids when I’m gone. I was not the best person for a long time. But with fod and my kids and I am proud to say I have been becoming one. I have been sober for

over 15 years. It took my second child to realize what I had and what I had to lose. I want them to have the best opportunity to succeed. And living Paycheck to paycheck just to survive is not that.