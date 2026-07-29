Loughlinstown Community Rooms Summer Project

This campaign is to help raise much needed funds for the wonderful people who run the Loughlinstown Community Rooms & in turn enable them to help with the Summer Project & other events & activities which will benefit the children of our community immensely.

I know how hard times are & the two tier systems that we are subjected to where funding is slashed or non existent for Irish children or families but there are no lengths politicians & County councils will not go to so they can accommodate non nationals.

It is up to us as a community to rally around in times such as these & look after our own people especially when it comes to our youth & our elderly so anything you can donate no matter how big or small will be appreciated beyond words.

My name is Fergus Power myself & my family are a part of the Loughlinstown/Ballybrack community & our young Daughter has been a part of the Summer Project for the past couple of years as have some of her friends which they absolutely love but could be in jeopardy this year because of lack of funding.

I am organising this campaign of which the proceeds will be used towards the hiring of coaches & entry fees to allocated destinations for the Summer Project i.e Emerald Park Hidden Valley Dublin Zoo etc.

Once the goal has been reached l will withdraw the money from my bank account & present it to the Management of the Loughlinstown Community rooms.

Thank you in advance & God bless