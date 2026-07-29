A Humanitarian Mission

I’ll be participating in a people-to-people humanitarian delegation focused on community care and delivering humanitarian aid for communities in need.

Funds will go toward:

Medicine

Elder Care (diapers, first aid, essentials)

Charging blocks for devices

Formula, toiletries, and hygiene products

Similar to going to Minneapolis, this trip is to provide aid and support to a community, heavily in need. In this time where folks may not be able to physically travel or be present in these moments, I'm grateful that I can and also ask of community to help where they can.

I’ve always believed in witnessing realities firsthand. This trip is about showing up responsibly, learning directly from communities, and amplifying stories that rarely get the nuance they deserve.