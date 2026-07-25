Community-this family needs a little help!

Help Our Family Get Into a Safe Home

Our family never imagined we would be in this position.

After discovering serious conditions in the home we were renting—including water damage, mold concerns, and testing that identified asbestos—we were forced into an incredibly difficult situation. We’ve been navigating inspections, remediation issues, and working with an attorney while trying to keep our four children safe.

The past several weeks have been overwhelming. We have spent countless hours documenting everything, communicating with our landlord, and trying to find a safe place for our family to live. Through it all, our children have had their lives turned upside down.

The good news is that we have finally found a safe home where we can start over. Even better, both my husband and I have secured promising careers that will allow us to get back on our feet and provide stability for our family.

The only thing standing between us and that fresh start is the move-in cost.

We need to raise $1,700 by Monday to cover the remaining security deposit and move into our new home. Once we’re in, we’ll be able to focus on rebuilding our lives instead of worrying about where our family will sleep.

If you’re able to help, no matter the amount, your generosity will go directly toward:

Our security deposit and move-in costs. Giving our four children a safe, healthy place to call home. Helping our family move forward after an incredibly difficult chapter.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing our story would mean just as much. Every share gives us another chance to reach someone who may be able to help.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your encouragement, and for any support you can give. We hope that very soon we’ll be able to pay this kindness forward and help another family in need.



