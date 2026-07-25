Community Support Fund – Organized by Sonya

Hello, my name is Sonya. Most of you know me as a devoted and dedicated Christian and a loving advocate for helping others in need. My faith has always called me to support families and individuals during their hardest seasons, and today I’m reaching out with a heavy but hopeful heart to ask for your prayers and support through this Community Support Fund.





In times of crisis, families in our community often face overwhelming financial burdens that can distract from what matters most: healing, hope, and staying together. This fund exists to lift some of that weight so community members can focus on recovery and family moments. Many people in our community know me through my faith, community involvement, and my work as a local business owner.





How the Fund Operates & Disbursement Criteria:

I am organizing this independent Community Support Fund to provide direct, practical assistance to local individuals and families facing documented medical emergencies and serious personal hardships. Funds raised will be used exclusively for direct support related to specific needs, including medical care, medications, treatment-related travel, meals, and essential living expenses.





Transparency and Accountability Guidelines:

To ensure maximum transparency and comply fully with platform regulations, I will personally oversee and manage this fund under the following strict guidelines:

Selection Process: Assistance will be directed toward local families experiencing demonstrated financial hardship. Families are identified through local faith networks and community outreach, and must provide verified documentation of their medical or financial crisis to qualify for a grant. Financial Ledger: I am utilizing a dedicated personal account solely for these campaign transfers. To maintain total accountability, an anonymised monthly ledger showing all received payouts and corresponding community distributions will be posted publicly in the updates section of this campaign. Privacy Protections: Donors will receive periodic updates regarding the impact of their generosity, while strictly respecting the legal privacy, medical confidentiality, and dignity of the individuals receiving support. Residual Funds: In the event that this campaign concludes with a remaining balance, 100% of the residual funds will be donated to a registered local community food bank or medical charity.





Thank you for your prayers, your trust, and your willingness to be the hands and feet of help in our community.



