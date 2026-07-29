Community promotion

As a community worker, I believe we should raise money because many of the challenges affecting our people cannot wait for promises or politics alone. Families are struggling with lack of food, school fees, medical support, clean water, youth empowerment opportunities, and support for small businesses. Through collective fundraising, we can come together as one community and directly support the needs of wananchi.

Every contribution, no matter how small, becomes part of a bigger solution. The money raised can help vulnerable families, support widows and orphans, improve community projects, assist during emergencies, empower youth and women groups, and bring development closer to the people.

A strong community is built when people stand for each other. Fundraising is not about begging, it is about unity, responsibility, and creating hope for those who feel forgotten. When wananchi contribute together, we prove that real change begins with us.