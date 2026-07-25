Community Library Support

Nolan is the organizer and project lead for this fundraiser. He is working directly with the friary community to oversee and coordinate the planning, fundraising, and development of the new Friary Library. His responsibility is to ensure that the funds raised are managed appropriately and used exclusively for the construction and establishment of the library.

The purpose of this project is to create a dedicated space for study, faith formation, and access to Catholic books and educational resources for the friars, visitors, and the wider community. Nolan is committed to bringing this vision to life by organizing the campaign, coordinating the project, and ensuring that every donation supports the successful completion of the new Friary Library.



