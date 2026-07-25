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Community Impact

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$450 USD

Fundraiser created byJerry Martin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Contractors 4 Christ

Community Impact

Four Years Inside: Help a Disabled Veteran Reclaim His Freedom


He Didn’t Need a Miracle. He Needed Access.


For four years, Kyle “KJ” Jackson couldn’t go outside his own home unassisted.


No sunlight.

No fresh air.

No simple freedom most of us take for granted.


Not because he didn’t want to…

But because he couldn’t.


Kyle is a veteran who has faced physical, mental, and emotional challenges that made everyday life incredibly difficult.


Days became isolating.

And the outside world slowly felt out of reach.



What Changed


A group of contractors stepped in and built Kyle a wheelchair-accessible ramp.


And everything changed.


“Being able to feel the sun and the air again… it takes me out of the dark places.”


For the first time in years, Kyle could reconnect with the world around him.


Since then, a fenced yard has also been completed giving Kyle and his dog a safe space to enjoy that freedom together.



🚨 What He Still Needs


While this progress has been life-changing, Kyle still faces daily challenges inside his home.


He urgently needs interior upgrades to make his living space safe and accessible.


This includes: • Safer movement inside his home

* Accessibility improvements

* Essential modifications for independence


👉 These are not luxuries they are necessities for him to live with dignity.



Why This Matters


Kyle’s story is powerful but it’s not unique.


There are many individuals living in homes that limit their ability to live safely and freely.


And too often, the help they need doesn’t come in time.



Our Mission


Through Contractors 4 Christ, we step into real situations and provide real solutions helping people regain safety, dignity, and independence.


Kyle is just the beginning.



How You Can Help


Your support will go toward: • Completing Kyle’s home upgrades

* Supporting similar life-changing projects


Every dollar creates real, visible impact.



❤️ A Message of Gratitude


To everyone who chooses to support


Thank you.


Your generosity means more than words can express.


Because of you, Kyle is not just surviving he’s beginning to live again.


You are helping restore something that was once lost:

Freedom.

Dignity.

Hope.



Final Word


Kyle didn’t need a miracle.


He needed access.


And what changed his life…

was someone choosing to step in.



👉 Now you can be part of that change.

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